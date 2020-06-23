Shopping economics: Annual delivery fees, gift voucher rights and sterling mark-ups
A fragile year for consumers and retailers alike could encourage new habits
Shops have reopened but these are uncertain, unusual times for consumers and retailers alike. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins
Looking at video clips of queues outside popular shops like Ikea and Penneys, observers could be forgiven for thinking that the retail sector is thriving.
But those queues were the result of pent-up demand and limits on the number of consumers inside the shops at any one time, plus the fact that the online shopping option is either unavailable (Penneys) or involves additional expense (it’s at least €49 for furniture delivery from Ikea).