Rental crisis: why are rents so high and what can be done?
Smart Money: rising employment and immigration means supply issue likely to persist
When people on average wages cannot afford rents then they are too high. Photograph: Irish Times Graphics
The rental situation is becoming ever more difficult for those looking for somewhere to live, as costs for new rents soar above Celtic Tiger peaks. But how do we judge the overall position of the market, is there a bubble in the rental sector or is this the new reality?
And should the Government become more directly involved or will that just cause more problems?