Radical reform promised for State and private pensions

The Government is promising the most fundamental reform of State and private pensions in several generations.

Unveiling a five-year road map for pension reform, the Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty said it was “increasingly clear that people in the private sector are not saving enough, or at all” for their retirement.

The Minister confirmed the Government’s intention to introduce auto-enrolment from 2022. This will see all private sector workers over a certain age and income level automatically signed up for a pension into which the employee, the employer and the State will contribute.

Ms Doherty also confirmed that, from 2020, the Government will reform the State contributory pension so that entitlement is based on the total number of PRSI contributions made over a person’s working life.

The Government also proposes to link future increases in the State pension to inflation to ensure it continues to be paid at a rate of 34 per cent of average earnings as well as allowing people to work longer - deferring their State pension in return for a larger payment later in life.

Further increases in the State pension age before 2035 have been ruled out, meaning that people will be eligible for the State pension at age 66 up to 2021, 67 from 2021 to 2028 and 68 from 2028 onwards.

Pensionable age

Any increases in pensionable age after 2035 will be linked to increased life expectancy, the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection said.

The five-year plan also includes measures to reassure members of defined-benefit of final salary pension schemes sin the private sector as well as further reform of public services pensions.

A potential review of mandatory retirement ages, especially in private sector companies may also take place.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “Thankfully we are all living longer....This is a very welcome development. Nonetheless, a population that is living longer brings with it its own policy challenges.

“It is important and timely that we now move to establish a more equitable and transparent State pension system,” he added.

The Government will put the measures on auto-enrolment and the State pension out to public consultation in the second quarter of this year. It is also promising a public consultation on the future funding of the Social Insurance Fund, into which PRSI payments are made and from which State pensions and other welfare payments are paid