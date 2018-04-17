Rabodirect customers urged to close their accounts before May deadline

Online savings bank Rabodirect is urging customers to close their accounts before the bank closes on May 16th, or risk finding it more difficult to withdraw their deposits as the online facility shuts down.

The Dutch owned bank, had over 90,000 customers with over € 3 billion on deposit at the time it announced its withdrawal in February. While the bank said that the “majority” of accounts have since been closed, it would appear that a certain number remain open and the deadline is drawing ever closer.

“Any accounts that remain open after 16th May will be closed by us and the funds will be moved to a separate unit within Rabobank. This means that customers will not be able to access their funds online and the process of closing their account will take longer than if they use the self-close option that is currently available on the RaboDirect website,” said Tim Bicknell, general manager with RaboDirect. No further interest paid will be paid on funds remaining after closure.

Mr Bicknell said that while some customers mislaid their digipass, which is needed to close an account, and required a replacement, “ overall, the process is moving very smoothly”.

“We want to avoid customers getting delayed as we move closer to the closure date so we are recommending that they take the necessary steps to close their accounts as soon as possible and ensure that they have their digipass and it is operational.”

In February, the bank said its decision to withdraw from the Irish market after 13 years was driven by moves by its parent, the Rabobank Group, “to simplify its business model across the world and reduce costs”. The bank’s corporate banking activities, with a focus on food and agric clients, won’t be impacted by the closure of Rabodirect.