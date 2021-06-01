Q&A: Property tax reform - who will be the winners and losers?

Why is the local property tax being reformed?

The tax was introduced in 2013 after the financial crash. It was intended that the valuations on which the tax would be based would be updated every few years, but this has been put off by successive governments. Until now. As the tax is based on 2013 valuations and excludes all properties bought by first-time buyers in 2013 along with all new homes bought since then, it is hopelessly outdated and could even have been open to legal challenge.

So what will happen now?

Houses will be revalued in November in line with the increase in property prices since 2013. This averages 80 per cent plus although it varies from region to region. To ensure that most homeowners do not face higher bills, the bands used to calculate what homeowners pay are being adjusted and the rate at which the tax is charged is being cut . If this had not happened, the revaluation would have meant payments would have soared. As it is , most current bills – around 53 per cent– will remain as they are. Around 11 per cent will actually fall but 33 per cent will rise by around €90 and three per cent will rise by more. This variation is due to different trends in house prices across the country. Houses will be revalued later this year on a self-assessed basis and payment amounts will change next year.

What about people who don’t currently pay?

The two main time-based exemptions will end. So the tax will apply to houses bought by first-time buyers in 2013 and all new homes bought in the meantime. So, for example, people who fall into one of these categories with homes valued now at €350,000 to €500,000 might pay roughly €400 to €500 a year from next year on. This is a significant extra amount for this group, though there has been a clear unfairness that they were exempt up to now. There are believed to be more than 80,000 homes in this category.

Who else is likely to pay more ?

We will have to wait for the full detail to be announced on Wednesday for precise details. One issue highlighted by a 2019 Department of Finance study was that reform could disproportionately hit the lowest value households, those currently valued at less than €100,000 and almost all in rural areas.

It is believed that a restructuring of the tax bands related to lower cost properties will be introduced to avoid this. For most houses valued up to €1 million, the rate is likely to be applied at just over 0.1 per cent – this is below the current rate of 0.18 per cent.

A widening of the bands will ensure that the cost remains the same for the majority. Currently houses are charged within €50,000 bands – for example home valued at between €200,000 to €250,000 are charged the same rate - but the bands are likely to be widened to €75,000 or €80,000. A higher rate will continue to apply for houses over €1 million.

Looking at the Department of Finance 2019 report and what we know so far, the higher rate of house price increase in Dublin and the commuter counties – as well as in Cork – are likely to mean somewhat more houses in these areas face tax increases, which are likely to be around €90 in most cases.

Higher increases in cash terms will apply to some €1 million plus houses – typically in Dublin – because of the higher tax rate which applies to these homes combined with their rise in value. Houses whose price has risen sharply and are now valued at €1.5 million or more could see €400 to €500 increases in some cases.

In general, however, the impact will vary because it will depend on whether the old house value was close to the top of its band and how the restructuring of the band impacts. A lot of ordinary houses whose value has increased by 70 - 80 per cent since 2013 will see no increase and a small number of probably modestly priced properties in areas where prices have not increased sharply will actually see a €90 a year fall.

What will this raise for the exchequer?

The main increase in revenue will come from the inclusion of homes currently excluded. This will increase the annual yield from €480 million now to around €560 million. The tax is a minor one in overall terms, but significant for local authorities. A move to allow each authority to keep all the LPT collected in its own area may be signalled. Previously a portion was paid by higher yielding authorities into a pool which was then redistributed. The central exchequer would have to make up any shortfall to less well-off authorities if this happens.