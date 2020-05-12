For existing policyholders and people thinking about taking out cover, private health insurance can seem a fiendishly complex subject at the best of times. The implications of a pandemic haven’t made it any less so.

For the 45 per cent of the population with private health cover, immediate issues posed by the coronavirus crisis range from rebates on premiums for benefits that aren’t actually available at the moment to methods of maintaining their policy in the event their ability to pay has taken a knock.