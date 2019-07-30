Postcode lottery: Where you live can cost you in higher bills
Home and car insurance, life assurance, property tax can be affected by your address
Those living in more expensive parts of the State, such as Dublin or other urban areas, may well end up paying more for their property tax each year while If you live and work in an urban area you will probably have to pay a higher car insurance premium.
Did you know that where you live might be costing you? And no, we’re not talking about house prices here. Your address can also have a bearing on how much other products can cost you, things like car and home insurance, as well as your access to public services.
Car insurance
As we all drive on the same roads, where we live shouldn’t really make a difference to our car insurance premiums should it?