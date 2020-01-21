Politicians walk into pensions minefield with eyes wide open

Nothing done over 10 years to persuade private sector employers to ease retirement age

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe said private sector employers would be ‘encouraged’ to allow staff work beyond 65.

Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe said private sector employers would be ‘encouraged’ to allow staff work beyond 65.

 

If pensions are making the radar of core issues in a general election, politicians have only themselves to blame.

All parties report that canvassers have been getting it in the ear over the gap between the age at which many people are forced by employers to retire, 65, and the age at which they can access the State pension. This stands at 66 but is due to rise to 67 next year and 68 in 2028.

But the gap is no accident. The Fine Gael-Labour coalition that enacted the changes almost a decade ago were fully aware thousands of people would fall into this limbo between employment and retirement income. So, too, the previous Fianna Fáil-Green-Progressive Democrat grouping that signalled the unsustainability of continuing to fund the State pension from the age of 65.

And all have been on notice for many years that as many as four in 10 private sector workers are relying solely on the State pension for their retirement income.

They simply chose to ignore it. A 2016 Interdepartmental Group on Fuller Working Lives report flagged the “anomaly”. Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Paschal Donohoe – he hadn’t assumed the Finance portfolio back then – said private sector employers would be “encouraged” to allow staff work beyond 65. What happened since to encourage such flexibility? Precisely nothing.

Could it be that the lack of urgency on addressing the lacuna into which so many workers will fall had something to do with the fact that neither the political masters enacting policy nor the public sector mandarins proposing it were ever likely to find themselves in the position?

If politicians deserve any sympathy, it is that they never saw this coming. There has been no groundswell of protest since 2011 when it was announced and legislated for. It proves only that no one cares really about one of the most important financial issues until it looms before them. The 2021 deadline appears to have sharpened focus somewhat.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.