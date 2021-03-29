Permanent TSB’s new low rate only available to new customers

Permanent TSB has launched a new low mortgage rate aimed at attracting customers looking for an alternative option to a cashback on drawdown.

However, the product is only available to new customers of the bank, in a move which may rankle with existing customers, as it is a form of dual pricing.

The bank’s new 2.25 per cent rate, fixed for four years, is available for all new home loan customers including first time buyers, people moving home, and customers seeking to switch mortgage provider. It is not available for buy to let customers.

The lower rate is available to those with a loan to value rate of less than 80 per cent, with a higher rate, of 2.55 per cent, available to those whose mortgaes are worth between 80 and 90 per cent of the purchase price of the home.

The launch of the product marks a slight change in tack from the bank. Previously, it used cash back offers to incentivise new buyers and switchers. Now however, it is looking to compete on rates, although customers will also be able to avail of the bank’s cashback offer.

This gives 2 per cent back on the value of the mortgage at drawdown, but a borrower availing of this incentive won’t be eligible for the lower rate. Instead they can choose from options such as a three-year fixed product at 2.5 per cent.

Customers who opt for the lower rate can also avail of the 2 per cent back on the value of their monthly mortgage payments should they hold a current account with the bank.

Cashback offers have been criticised by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission as offering poor value for borrowers, as the rates associated with such products mean that homeowners end up paying more their mortgage. As such, the move by the bank to compete on rates, rather than a cashback offer, will be welcomed.

Existing borrowers

However, its decision to only offer the product to new customers of the bank may well rankle with existing borrowers. According to the bank, rates for existing customers start at 2.95 per cent, which is a significant differential on the new 2.25 per cent rate. While some of these customers may have benefited from cashbacks in the past, older customers will not.

While insurance companies are the subject of Government and Central Bank scrutiny due to the practice of dual pricing, whereby different customers are charged different prices for the same product, there has been no such emphasis on banks. This is despite the practice of offering cashbacks – or now lower rates – only to new customers.

Laura Temple, head of lending products with the bank, said the introduction of the new option is to “broaden the choice available for customers”.

“Our cashback mortgage offering is extremely popular with customers, but there are some who would prefer to choose a lower rate no cashback option and this product is designed with them in mind,” she said.