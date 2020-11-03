Pensions Commission wins approval from Cabinet

Employment contracts that force people to leave work at 65 will be examined by the new Pensions Commission.

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the composition and terms of reference of the new commission, which is scheduled to report by the end of June next year.

It will examine a range of issues, including how to fund the state pension in future years and the practice people in the private sector being forced to retire before they are eligible for the state pension, the Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, said.

The commission, which was promised under the programme for government, was initially proposed after the state pension age emerged as a key issue at the general election.

The retirement age for the purposes of state pension rose from 65 to 66 in 2014 and was due to rise again, to 67, in January – and then to 68 in January 2028.

However, the Government has frozen any plans for further increases in the pension age pending the outcome of the pensions commission.

“We hope it will be in a position to report back to Government in June, the end of June,” the Minister said.

Failure to increase the pension age next January is understood to be costing the exchequer €220 million next year.

The commission will be chaired by former Josephine Feehily, who has served previously as chairwoman of both the Revenue Commissioners and the Police Authority.