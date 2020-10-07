Pandemic paradox: Why aren’t house prices falling?
Unemployment has soared and uncertainty reigns, yet house prices are holding firm
Latest figures from the Central Statistics Office show that in the year to July, house prices fell by just 0.5 per cent across the country. Photograph: Getty
Is it the time for selling “gracious” homes with a residents’ club and concierge? Cairn Homes certainly thinks so. Some three years after acquiring a plot of land from RTÉ for €107.5 million, it is getting ready to launch its Donnybrook Gardens development next month.
And the pandemic doesn’t appear to have affected its pricing strategy, with properties starting at €855,000 for a two-bedroom apartment, rising to €1.25 million for a three-bed.