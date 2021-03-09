Pandemic blues: Is the worst yet to come financially?
Households are in good financial shape but businesses face challenges when State supports end
A deserted Grafton Street during the pandemic. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins
It has had an impact like no other. Hundreds of thousands of people have been out of work for some time, many since March 2020. Hotels are closed, hairdressers shut, construction sites abandoned, planes grounded; and yet, Irish households have – thus far at least – largely weathered the storm.
Property prices continue to rise, incomes have fallen but not by much and, not only that, we’re saving more than ever before.