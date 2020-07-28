Owning an Irish holiday home is coming into its own. But how much will it cost?
If your plan is to rent a holiday home to cover running costs, do the sums first
The sea front at the popular tourist town of Kilkee, Co Clare. Photograph: Alan Betson
“Very rarely does a holiday home make financial sense unless you have a very popular property with a large rental income and it rents through the year. Unless you have that it really doesn’t pay”
Sun holidays, city breaks, ski trips – the pandemic has grounded us all indefinitely, even with the “green list”. With all but essential foreign travel strictly verboten, holidays abroad are out. Owning a holiday home in Ireland is coming into its own. But how much will it cost, and can you make it pay?
Search is on
Searches for holiday home rentals climbed by 112 per cent in June compared to last year, according to data from myhome.ie. Booking a staycation became a frenzy for those desperate to get away from the home that was also their office and a school.