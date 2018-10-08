Only one county in Ireland is raising property tax next year

Longford is the only county in Ireland where property owners will pay more tax on their homes next year, after the local authority voted to apply a 15 per cent increase to the base rate of property tax. Last year a 5 per cent increase applied, and the move means that someone with a home valued at between €150,000-€200,000 will now pay almost €50 more in tax for 2019.

Local councils have the right to modify the rate of property tax that will be applied by the order of a 15 per cent increase or decrease, known as the “local adjustment factor” . The basic LPT rate is set at 0.18 per cent for properties valued under € 1 million and 0.25 per cent on the amount of the value over € 1 million. Local authorities must notify the Revenue Commissioners of their intentions by September 30th of the preceding year.

This year, according to the Revenue Commissioners, nine local authorities adjusted their rates, with Longford the only county pushing up the base rate. It is the county with the joint lowest property tax take in the country, collecting just €2.1 million in 2017, and the rationale behind the latest increase in the tax is to help fund a wider regeneration strategy for the country.

Staying down

In Dublin, the county where the highest property tax bills are paid, the four Dublin councils voted to maintain the decreases they have applied in recent years. Dun Laoghaire Rathdown for example, will keep its 15 per cent reduction for 2019, which means that a property owner with a house valued at betweewn €500,000 and €550,000 will pay €803 next year, or €142 less than they would have otherwise. Dublin city also applies the full 15 per cent reduction, as does south Dublin. Fingal however, has only agreed a 10 per cent reduction, which means that homeowners in Swords and Castleknock will pay higher bills than their neighbours across the city in similarly valued homes. For example, a home in Fingal in a similar value band to one in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown will be subject to a tax bill of €850 next year - or €47 more.

Staying up

The Dublin based local authorities are the only ones across the country to apply a decrease; some other counties have voted to maintain increases in the rate of property tax applied this year.

These include Laois (+ 10%); Limerick city and county (+7.5%); Wateford city and council (+2.5%) and Wexford (+10%). These higher rates of tax mean that a homeowner living in Limerick for example, with a house valued at €251 ,000, will pay €37 a year more in tax than their neighbour in Clare with a similar house. While some councillors had argued that the base rate should have been increased by 10 per cent, the 7.5 per cent increase nonethless means that over € 1.2 million extra will be available to spend on services in the city and county.

Going down

But some counties and local authorities have moved to cut how much tax their residents pay. Last year, Kerry County Council applied a 5 per cent increase to the base rate, which meant that someone with a home valued at between €100,000 and €150,000 had to pay €236 in property tax this year. Next year however, their bill will drop back to €225,after the local authority agreed to remove the increase for 2019.

Similarly, Tipperary had applied an increase of 10 per cent last year. This will save a homeowner with a property valued at €250-€300,000 almost €50 next year, as their tax bill will fall from €544 to €495.

Staying at the base rate

Many other counties and local authorities, such as Mayo, Clare, Carlow Meath and Cork city, voted against an adjustment factor, and continue to apply the base rate of property tax. This means that a homeowner with a property valued at between €150-€200,000 will pay tax of €315 for next year.

What happens next

While Longford residents will have to pay more tax next year, it’s likely that everyone across the country will face some level of an increase from 2020 onwards. This is because the current system is based on valuations as of November 1st 2013, and given property price trends since, it would indicate that properties are now significantly undervalued.

However, with prices almost doubling in Dublin in the period, if the Government was to apply the metric of 0.18 per cent on current valutions, property owners would face substantial increases in their property tax bills. With 2019 drawing ever nearer, Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe is expected to announce a new plan for property tax in tomorrow’s budget, or shortly thereafter. It is expected that he will seek to reduce the rate of 0.18 per cent to cushion against any potential sharp increases.