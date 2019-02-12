North or south: Which side of Dublin is cheaper to live in?
From rent to the price of a pint and going six feet under – the results are in
Cross over the Samuel Beckett bridge and move closer to Grand Canal Dock and you’ll pay a premium of more than 12 per cent for a two-bed property, compared with the opposite side of the river. Photograph: Dave Meehan
Dublin’s north/south divide may be the subject of regular caricature on screen and on the page with the likes of Ross O’Carroll-Kelly and Damo & Ivor. The reality, clearly, is very different. However, while the cultural/class element might have been overplayed, is there in fact a financial divide? And could you be paying a premium to live on your chosen side of the city?
We’ve taken a look at some of the common expenses faced by families and drawn some conclusions. It should be noted that this is a newspaper article, and not an exhaustive research exercise. But the conclusions are convincing nonetheless.