No rent rules, no vacancies: It’s social housing investment

There may have been a public outcry when a number of housing estates were snapped up by international investors of late, but it’s not just institutional funds that are investing in social housing by buying up estates and apartment blocks to lease back to local authorities.

Individual investors can do it too, by agreeing to a long-term lease with a local authority or approved housing body for between 10 and 25 years. And when you see the advantages of such an approach, the reason institutional funds are finding favour with the Irish market may also be evident.