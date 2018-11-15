How on earth do consumers, employees and businesses react to the latest Brexit news? Let’s attempt to stand back and look at the key points and what they mean for jobs, consumers and the economy.

What are the options now ?

The harder the Brexit, the worse it will be for Ireland. The good thing about the draft withdrawal deal is that, if approved, it would take the dreaded “no deal” scenario off the table. However the bad news is that clearly Theresa May will face huge problems getting it all through the House of Commons.