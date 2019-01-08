Need financial advice for 2019? Let six experts guide you . . .
Six financial professionals give expert advice on improving your outlook in the year ahead
Photograph: iStock
Lose weight, exercise more, watch less Netflix … It’s the time of year when we can find ourselves making resolutions we’re bound to break. But how about, this year, trying instead to take a few steps towards sorting out your finances?
My own personal resolution for the new year is to sit down and assess not just what I’m putting into my pension but also to consider how it is actually performing, and whether or not I should consider switching what it is invested in.