Mortgage lending rules unchanged as households borrow to the max

The Central Bank’s new governor Gabriel Makhlouf announced on Wednesday that the regulator is maintaining its current mortgage-lending limits amid signs that households are increasingly borrowing at the maximum level allowed as house price growth outpaces that of incomes.

The bank estimates that Irish house prices would have been 26 per cent higher as of March had the rules not been in place.

“The measures have become more binding as prices have grown faster than incomes: more households are borrowing at, or close to, the maximum available implied by the limits,” it said. “The Central Bank analysis suggests that, in the absence of the mortgage measures, both the proportion of highly indebted mortgage borrowers and level of house prices would likely have been significantly higher in 2019 than current observed levels.”

The decision to limit most new home loans at 3.5 times borrowers’ gross income and also cap loans relative to property values also comes as the regulator warned in its latest financial stability review, also published on Wednesday, that Brexit poses economic risks to the Republic in both orderly and disorderly UK withdrawals from the EU.

The bank said that in the absence of chaotic Brexit, the Irish economy, which is already running at close to full capacity, may be exposed to risks of overheating and lenders and borrowers engaging in “elevated risk-taking”.

House price rises

Home prices in the Republic rose at an annual rate of 1.1 per cent in September, down from 2.2 per cent in July, according to the latest Central Statistics Office figures. In Dublin, residential values declined by 1.3 per cent in September.

Overall, house and apartment prices have increased by 85 per cent from their low point in 2013, but still remain almost 17 per cent below their highest level in 2007, before the property crash.

The Central Bank said that its latest annual review of the mortgage rules was informed by ongoing growth in mortgage lending, housing market activity and house prices in 2019, albeit at a slower pace than recent years.

The bank, led by Mr Makhlouf since early September, resisted calls from some quarters to loosen the lending caps, including the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar saying in July that renters should be given some leeway to build up deposits and comments by AIB chief executive Colin Hunt in October that the rules had served their purpose and should be eased.

“The measures have been effective in maintaining prudent underwriting standards in the mortgage market in recent years, despite the upward pressure on house prices relative to incomes due to supply constraints,” the Central Bank said.

While the bank said that it is not an objective of the mortgage rules to target house prices, its analysis suggests that affordability pressures for borrowers would have been “more acute” had they not been in place.