Me & My Money: ‘I purchased my second car about eight years ago. I still drive it happily’

Are you a saver or a spender?

I am definitely a saver. Not because I don’t want to spend, but I am very obsessed with product design, which means it’s always difficult to find what I’m looking for.

Do you shop around for better value?

It depends, really. When my expectations are met I go for it, regardless of the price.The problem is this doesn’t happen often. Nowadays, I limit myself to maximum three-to-five options, as there is no end to looking for a better value/product.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

I am not an extravagant purchaser. All I can think of is, in my 20s, when I started my first job, I used to shop for designer handbags for hundreds of euro. I still use them today.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

I purchased my second car, a Nissan Qashqai about eight years ago. It was one of the best value investments for me. I still drive it happily.

How do you prefer to shop during the Covid-19 restrictions – online or local?

Since my dad was a local businessman back in Turkey, I always try to support local shops even before Covid-19 arrived. I believe this is our responsibility as citizens. I continue this as much as I can find local shops online.

Do you haggle over prices?

Yes. When I see an inflated price for a big purchase I would definitely haggle over it. I guess it’s in my DNA.

How has the Covid-19 crisis changed your spending habits?

I shop online more than ever since Covid-19. Clothes and accessories shopping nearly stopped for me as I prefer to see them before buying. The biggest habit change for me was reducing the amount of takeaway food.

Do you invest in shares?

Yes, I own some shares. As I am still discovering the shares market, for now, I make small and less risky investments.

Cash or card?

Definitely a card. I absolutely love contactless cards options. It makes shopping much simpler. Especially during this time when you don’t want to exchange coins by hand.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

Recently, I bought a touch screen pen for about €25 to be able to write and mark on screen for my online workshops and lectures. I absolutely love it. It is great value for its functionality.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

I saved up for about a year to buy my first car, a VW Polo. It was my biggest purchase at the time and I was super excited about it. I guess I passed that threshold in my 30s, as big purchases do not excite me anymore, unless they are meaningful.

Have you ever lost money?

As far as I remember, no. Once, I lost my bag and found it an hour later. This question makes me feel so grateful now!

Are you a gambler and if so have you ever had a big win?

Gambling is one thing I would never do in my life. There are many reasons for that. One of them is you lose your control over your own resources and that’s not me at all.

Is money important to you?

Money is important to me as much as it is for any human being to live. But I can confidently say that money has never been my motivator or driver to make critical decisions in my life.

How much money do you have on you now?

I am a card user and don’t usually carry cash in my bag. But I actually have around €200 on me, following a trip from Dallas, Texas, in January.