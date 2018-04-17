Me & My Money: ‘Buying flashy, material items is not important to me’

Are you a saver or a spender?

A little bit of both. If I have a pot to spend, it will get spent, so it is important for me to have the pot I can’t touch.

Do you shop around for better value?

To a certain extent. Things like flights and car rental fluctuate so much that I like to make sure that I am not paying over the odds. But generally, I don’t trawl the internet for the best price for day-to-day things. I look for good quality as I believe that the old adage, “buy cheap, buy twice”, is so often true.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

Putting cars and houses aside, I bought an outfit recently for events around the launch of our business that came to €800. I have to say that it was worth every penny, and I have got so much use out of it since then, too.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

My Dyson. Our black labrador seems to shed a million hairs a day and being able to pick up a cordless, light hoover and suck them all up quickly makes a chore such a pleasure.

How do you prefer to shop – online or local?

Definitely local.

Do you haggle over prices?

No, I find it embarrassing and feel that the business I am buying from needs to make money, too. Unless, of course, I am in a culture where it is expected such as a market abroad or an antiques shop.

Has the recession changed your spending habits?

I am more conscious of what I am spending, and make choices over what is really important. The little unnecessary items have slipped off the list.

Do you invest in shares?

No.

Cash or card?

I never have cash, much to the kids’ annoyance when they need to take money into school for cake sales. I need advance notice to have cash!

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

I bought the kids some snow boots as we went skiing at Easter. Spending time together on family holidays is always good value and kids with cold feet are never happy, so the boots were worth their weight in gold.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Now that would be the house! Yes, a lot of saving for the deposit, initially.

Have you ever lost money?

Possibly a fiver in the washing machine, but fortunately not big money.

Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

No. To be honest, I don’t like the uncertainty.

Is money important to you?

Money gives you choices and freedom, which are important. But buying flashy, material items is not important to me.

How much money do you have on you now?

Just a €1 coin in my pocket for the shopping trolley.

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea