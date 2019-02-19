Me and My Money: Karl Walsh, Dublin Comic Con chief executive

Are you a saver or a spender?

At home, since having two children, I try my best to save. When it comes to business, I can be a spender. I always want to improve on last year’s events for our fans, so tend to spare no expense on displays and photo sets.

Do you shop around for better value?

Mostly. In the events industry you can source products and services for half the price if you shop around. At the same time, I like to support small businesses. If we work well together I’ll spend more to show them my support.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

I can’t reveal the price as the better half will be reading, but it was a set of armour from Warcraft. As a big gaming and movie fan, this was a treat, and I justify the expense by bringing it to Dublin Comic Con for fan photos.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

My Jeep. The seven-seater is a great cargo hauler and is a lifesaver for work. Not just for hauling sets around – I’ve been able to have the Jeep ‘wrapped’ with movie branding. I recently turned it into an Agents of Shield Jeep, for photo opportunities.

How do you prefer to shop – online or local?

Where possible, I prefer local. Unfortunately, specialty items for events can be hard to source nearby. And with three school runs per day, I multitask a lot, so online shopping can save time.

Do you haggle over prices?

It depends. I know myself how tight margins can be, so I don’t go after a discount unless I think the price is unfair.

Has the recession changed your spending habits?

It made me put aside a little more each month and reduce the spending on snacks, lunches and so on when out. Those little changes made a big difference in the long term.

Do you invest in shares?

I have thought about it but have never taken that plunge. Maybe one day when I get time to research it more and have some disposable cash.

Cash or card?

Card all the way for me. I spend cash too easily, forget where, and even lose it sometimes. When I go to other shows, I notice how easily I’m tempted to spend if there’s money in my wallet.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

The last thing I bought were lengths of wood for some work tables. Considering the cost of making tables versus buying new ones, it would be good value for money, although admittedly not very exciting. We build a lot of props for our shows and they’re worth the investment.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Other than our house, no. For now I’m saving for the sake of having savings.

Have you ever lost money?

From my pocket, all the time. From a business point of view, it happened once and was a steep learning curve. I lost money but gained experience.

Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

Not really, apart from the lottery. And no big win there yet. In business, starting Dublin Comic Con was a huge personal, professional and financial risk. Luckily, it paid off.

Is money important to you?

It is. I want to provide the best for my family so that they’ll be taken care of, no matter what happens.

How much money do you have on you now?

All I have is €5. If I’m not careful it will end up down the side of my car seat.

Dublin Comic Con takes place at Convention Centre Dublin on March 9th and 10th.

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea