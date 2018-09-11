Mario Rosenstock and Denis Desmond in six-figure tax-defaulter deals

Companies linked to comedian Mario Rosenstock and promoter Denis Desmond made six-figure deals with the Revenue Commissioners, according to the latest tax defaulters’ list.

A tax defaulters’ list published on Tuesday shows that 66 taxpayers paid €8.88 million in tax, interest and penalties in the three months ended June 30th, arising out of various Revenue investigations.

Gaiety Investments, controlled by promoters Denis Desmond and Caroline Downey, made the largest settlement on the list, €701,025 for under declaring income tax, PRSI and the universal social charge.

The total comprised €384,799 tax, €200,786 interest and €115,440 in penalties.

Gaiety Investments recently sold 50 per cent of music promoter MCD to global behemoth Live Nation.

MCD is one of Europe’s biggest promoters and has staged concerts for international stars such as Madonna and U2.

The company backed a series of warm-up gigs for Irish singer Hozier to advertise his new EP.

Blue Elf Inc Ltd, owned by comedian Mario Rosenstock, paid €118,663.80 for under declaring income tax, social insurance and the universal social charge.

Mr Rosenstock is best known for parodying the likes of former taoiseach Bertie Ahern, one-time Boyzone front man Ronan Keating and Roy Keane on Gift Grub, on Today FM’s Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show.

Blue Elf’s settlement comprised €78,236.40 in tax, €16,956.48 interest €23,470 penalties.