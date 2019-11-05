Making a will - why is it so important?
‘It gives direction to your loved ones at a time of uncertainty’
A will is not just about who gets what. With the right advice, you can ensure that your legacy brings the maximum benefit to those you love. Photograph: Tetra Images/Getty Images
Death and taxes are certainties. But while the reality of tax hits home on pay day, death is a bit more nebulous. It’s no wonder so few of us have bothered to make a will.
Making a will ensures that, when you die, your money, property and possessions go to people that you choose. Yet oddly, having worked and sacrificed for a lifetime, fewer than a third of us seem bothered by who benefits when we’re gone.