Low income worker? Ireland has smallest tax burden for low paid

Ireland is one of the best places in the developed world for a low income worker to pay taxes, new figures show. Someone earning €18,000 a year pays an effective tax rate of less than 3 per cent in Ireland, according to the Irish Tax Institute. This compares with a rate of 26 per cent in Germany.

However, as income levels rise, Irish taxpayers quickly move up the table.

Ahead of Budget 2019, figures compiled for the Irish Tax Institute by KPMG, show that a worker earning an annual salary of €18,000 will give up just €480 a year in tax, including USC and PRSI . This equates to an effective tax rate of less than 3 per cent, and is the lowest amount of tax taken among eight western countries studied.

Tax bill

A worker on the same income in Germany will lose €4,679 of their €18,000 income in taxes, while, in France, the tax bill would be €3,886.

Even low tax countries, such as Singapore, exert a higher burden on their low paid workers, taking €3,619 on an €18,000 annual income there. Even in the UK, workers earning €18,000 pay almost €2,000 a year in taxes.

However, as income levels rise, Irish taxpayers quickly move up the table, with “middle income” earners – those on earnings of between €45,000 and €75,000 – ranked fourth highest across the eight countries, with a marginal rate of 48.75 per cent kicking in on salaries above €34,550.

This compares with a rate of 30 per cent in France and 20 per cent in the UK on a similar income.

High income earners fare worse; Irish workers on salaries of between €100,000 and €150,000 have the third highest tax burden across the eight countries compared. A worker on €150,000 loses €64,801 of their salary on tax, PRSI and USC. As a comparison, low-tax Singapore comes into its own when it comes to higher paid executives, with someone on such earnings losing just €25,056 of their earnings. It also shines a light however, on the regressivity of its tax system; a low paid worker pays tax at an effective rate of 20 per cent in Singapore, while their high pay counterpart enjoys a lower rate of just 16.7 per cent.

PAYE tapering

Higher paid workers could also see the amount of their tax burden rise if proposals to withdraw the PAYE tax credit were to be realised. If the 8.25 per cent taper were applied to income of between €100–€120,000, for example, then someone earning €110,000 would end up paying tax at a rate of 60.25 per cent on some of their income.

According to the Irish Tax Institute,this could then propel our third-placed Irish professional earning €150,000 into a higher tax bracket, and position Ireland as the country with the second largest tax burden in the survey.