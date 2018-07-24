It’s a time consuming business, buying a property. And if giving up your Saturday morning lie-in to traipse around house after house, only to be outbid time after time, isn’t enough to get your goat, the delays which can beset you when you’ve actually gone sale agreed might just about push you over the edge.

It has been suggested by estate agents across the State that it is now taking as long as 200 days, or about six months, to complete the average property sale. Six months of activity between each party’s solicitor; six months which could be spent picking out tiles and paying down the mortgage. And most of all perhaps, six months in which either party can pull out.