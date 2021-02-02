Live long and prosper: Five simple steps to maximise your pension

All you need to know to ensure a comfortable retirement, from tax relief to AVCs

Fiona Reddan

While it’s all very well being a top saver during your working years, you also need to work out a strategy for retirement. Photograph: iStock

While it’s all very well being a top saver during your working years, you also need to work out a strategy for retirement. Photograph: iStock

If you’ve been spending lockdown cleaning out your presses or watching too much television, perhaps you could also consider using the time to give your pension a little TLC.

Much advice on pensions is focused on working out how much we hope to retire on: the reality for so many of us is we’ll have to make do with whatever we end up with. Working towards a specific goal is simply unaffordable.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.