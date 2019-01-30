It’s like Come Dine with Me for Airbnbs; a group of short-term letting “hosts” team up to visit each other’s properties and then mark them out of 10. It has all the vital ingredients for a guilty pleasure binge: plenty of cattiness (“it takes a lot of money to look this cheap,” one team opines on a Hollywood bordello-style beachside property near Bondi Beach); “interesting” characters – one of the contestants is called Bondi – and yes, you guessed it, she lives in the property in Bondi Beach; and some envy-inducing property porn (open fireplace on the deck, direct access to the beach).

Oh, and like all good property programmes, it also has a home that the hosts claim is in one place but is actually a good 30km away.