Landlords stick with Airbnb as new rules slow to materialise
Even when the regulations are changed, it is unclear whether they will have much effect
With Airbnb, the horse has long since bolted. Photograph: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg
It’s like Come Dine with Me for Airbnbs; a group of short-term letting “hosts” team up to visit each other’s properties and then mark them out of 10. It has all the vital ingredients for a guilty pleasure binge: plenty of cattiness (“it takes a lot of money to look this cheap,” one team opines on a Hollywood bordello-style beachside property near Bondi Beach); “interesting” characters – one of the contestants is called Bondi – and yes, you guessed it, she lives in the property in Bondi Beach; and some envy-inducing property porn (open fireplace on the deck, direct access to the beach).
Oh, and like all good property programmes, it also has a home that the hosts claim is in one place but is actually a good 30km away.