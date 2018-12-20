Is Ireland’s low rate of repossession the reason mortgage rates are so high?
Smart Money: Events in Roscommon put renewed focus on rules in Ireland
The scene of the Roscommon eviction which has highlighted the huge debate about the issue of home repossession in Ireland.
While some details of the Roscommon case remain unclear, the bank involved – KBC – clearly had security on the property on foot of money extended to its owner.