Irish homeowners paying close to 25% of after-tax income on mortgages

Homeowners are spending almost a quarter of their after tax income on mortgage payments, according to a new study published by the Central Bank.

The figure relates to mortgage loans drawn down this year and is lower than in 2008 when mortgage payments accounted for up to 40 per cent of net income.

The study is one of four published ahead of an impending annual review of the the Central Bank’s mortgage lending rules, which examine the effectiveness of the loan to income and loan to value limits on mortgage loans set down by the regulator.

As it stands, mortgage lending is, for the most part, capped at 3.5 times applicants’ income and 80 per cent of the value of the property. The regulator has come under increasing political and industry pressure to ease the rules, which it put in place to avoid a repeat of the excessive mortgage leverage by property owners ahead of the financial crash.

The study, by Jane Kelly and Elena Mazza, says the loan to income cap places an effective maximum on amount of disposable income that will go to meeting mortgage costs and improves borrowers chances of coping with higher interest rates or loss of income.

A separate paper shows that a larger proportion of new borrowers are drawing down loans right at the limits. Central Bank economist Edward Gaffney finds that those close to drawing down the maximum available are more likely to be first-time buyers in the Greater Dublin area, those drawing down allowances, and those on household incomes between €70,000 and €80,000.

Serving their function

He also finds that the majority of these borrowers would have taken on higher levels of debt relative to their income in the absence of the measures, suggesting the measures are serving their function.

The assessments also confirm that first-time buyers remain less likely to default than previous home owners since the Central Bank macroprudential rules were introduced. Allowance was made under the rules for first-time buyers to access a higher loan to value (90 per cent) than was available to existing homeowners (80 per cent) on the basis that evidence at the time pointed to a lower risk of default and subsequent Central bank research of the experience since the lending rules were imposed has confirmed that view .

The outcome of the review of the current rules will be announced on December 4th.