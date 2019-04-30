Ireland’s middle class: Who they are, how they’re being squeezed

New report argues middle class threatened by stagnant wages, soaring house prices - and robots

Fiona Reddan

It could be a case that Ireland’s middle class, like other OECD countries, will also start to shrink in the years ahead.

It’s not always clear how to define Ireland’s middle class. Is it based on household income, consumption habits, savings and investment, or home ownership or aspirations?

Whichever way you look at it, a major new report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) argues that the middle class is under threat from a combination of stagnant wages, soaring house prices and the rise of robots. And governments need to do more to support middle-class households who are struggling to maintain their economic weight, it recommends.

