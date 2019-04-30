It’s not always clear how to define Ireland’s middle class. Is it based on household income, consumption habits, savings and investment, or home ownership or aspirations?

Whichever way you look at it, a major new report from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) argues that the middle class is under threat from a combination of stagnant wages, soaring house prices and the rise of robots. And governments need to do more to support middle-class households who are struggling to maintain their economic weight, it recommends.