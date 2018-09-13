Are you feeling rich? New Central Bank figures this week showed Irish households are “wealthier” than ever before. But this is yet another reflection of the property boom-and-bust cycle. Your house is an asset – and so as its price goes up so does your wealth. But what are we worth now on this measure ? And do soaring house prices really make us wealthy?

The Irish route to getting rich has been clear enough. Take out a big loan, buy a property and wait. In our model wealth is much more tied up in housing than the international average, and as a nation we also carry relatively high household debt. Household debt to disposable income has fallen rapidly in recent years, but it is still the fourth highest of 17 EU countries in the latest Centra Bank figures.