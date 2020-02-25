Investors cut China GDP expectations to lowest level in four years over coronavirus

Stocktake: A net 18% of fund managers now have positive growth expectations, down from 36%

The charging bull statue near the New York Stock Exchange. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

The charging bull statue near the New York Stock Exchange. Photograph: Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

 

The coronavirus’s potential impact is noted in Bank of America’s (BoA) latest fund manager survey, with investors cutting their China GDP expectations to the lowest level in four years.

A net 18 per cent of fund managers now have positive growth expectations; down from 36 per cent in January and the first time since October that global growth expectations have fallen.

Worry

It’s not that investors are bearish – after all, the average cash balance has fallen to 4 per cent, the lowest level in almost seven years – but contrarians will be cheered by the fact that sentiment has become less exuberant.

Expensive markets can become more expensive; the time to worry is when everyone is pounding the table for stocks. That’s not the case just yet, so stay “irrationally bullish”, says BoA’s Michael Hartnett.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.