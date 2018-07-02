Interest only mortgages: boom time risks still to play out

Interest only mortgages fuelled buy-to-let speculation in the boom years, accounting for 15 per cent of overall mortgage lending in 2007, and left many investors sitting on bad loans. And the situation could yet worsen, with 35 per cent of the borrowers currently paying interest-only set to switch to a traditional amortising mortgage between now and 2022. The move will significantly increase their monthly repayments.

Interest only mortgages were hugely popular with investors during the boom years, as they allowed borrowers to repay just the interest on a loan, making monthly repayments far cheaper than if they had to make a contribution to capital as well, thereby boosting their cash flow.

And now new research from the Central Bank has put into context just how popular these type of loans were with buy-to-let (BTL) investors between 2004 and 2008. Before 2008, around 40 per cent of buy-to-let loans were interest-only, and they accounted for 15 per cent of overall new lending in 2007.

Typically they were available for a fixed period of time, such as 10 years, with the loan then reverting to interest+principal repayments, which means that repayments increase significantly in the latter stages of the loan. Investors however, would often take out such a loan with a view to selling at a greater price once the interest only period ended.

Of course those taking out such loans in the run-up to the crash were left with huge loans to repay once the market collapsed. As the authors of the research state, “it is clear that these loans have performed worse than annuities issued at the same time, and have had higher LTVs and negative equity propensity through their terms”.

As a result, the figures from the Central Bank show that there is a higher share of non-performing loans (NPL) among interest-only loans, with figures suggesting that NPL among interest-only mortgages is 11 per cent higher than among traditional repayment mortgages.

And the situation could worsen; the time-frame means that a certain proportion of interest only borrowers are going to shortly face a significant increase in their monthly repayments. According to the authors of the report 35 per cent of borrowers currently paying interest-only, who may have originally taken out the loan in the run-up to the crash, are scheduled to commence principal repayment in 2018-22, whereas 47 per cent are scheduled to continue making interest-only payments until the 2030s.

Interest only today

Since the crash however, interest only mortgages have fallen significantly out of favour with lenders. According to the Central Bank, such loans accounted for just 0.15 per cent of new lending in 2012, with many lenders shying away from offering the product, while BTL lending from the top five lenders accounted for just 3 per cent of overall lending in 2017. The research also shows that over 50 per cent of new BTL loans were for properties based in Leinster (with 30 per cent in Dublin alone). Only 3.5 per cent of BTL lending took place in Ulster.

One of the few providers in today’s market is Dilosk, which offers a buy to let mortgage with a 10 year interest only option, but suspicions remain .

Earlier this year Fianna Fáil finance spokesman Michael McGrath whether interest only loans were a “ road we want to be going back down”.

However the authors of the report note that a number of factors now mitigate risks, including the fact the macroprudential rules impose minimum requirements on initial borrower equity and maximum LTV ratios, “which ensures that the risk profile of new BTL lending is lower than previously”. Indeed BTL loans originated since the introduction of the Central Bank mortgage measures in 2015 have average loan-to-value ratios 10 to 15 percentage points below the permitted 70 per cent limit the research shows.

Nonetheless, the authors assert that a close eye must still be kept on this type of lending.

“Given the potential risks, it is important to monitor interest-only lending trends and the characteristics of loans originated on this repayment schedule”.