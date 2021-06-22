Inflation is back. Is this a blip or the start of a trend?

If you’ve had your hair done, priced a new extension or looked at a second-hand car lately, you might have been surprised by the cost. Yes, there is undoubtedly upward pressure on prices.

And, while soaring property prices may attract most of the attention, consumers are facing price surges in a host of different areas. But is it enough to make savers and investors take action, or is the current inflationary environment just a temporary blip as economies start to emerge from the pandemic?