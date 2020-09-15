In the market for a dog? Here’s what it’s likely to cost

Homes that are left empty for large chunks of the day have always been on of the strongest arguments against buying a pet. Leaving them on their own for the day is neither practicable or kind. But working from home means those keen on a pet could now have the time for one.

Dogs are the most common pet, but owning one is a big commitment. And the cost can feel like that of another child. It’s important to choose one that’s right for you, and for your pocket.