‘If you are just looking for money it is meaningless’

Me and My Money: Happy Food at Home owner Ciara Brennan

Happy Food at Home owner Ciara Brennan: “Once you have a purpose and you work hard to make it a reality, the purpose becomes bigger than money.”

Happy Food at Home owner Ciara Brennan: “Once you have a purpose and you work hard to make it a reality, the purpose becomes bigger than money.”

 

Are you a saver or a spender?

A bit of both. I like to reinvest in my business and am quicker to do that even if I am taking a risk than spending personally.

Do you shop around for better value?

Generally. I know the difference in most products in supermarkets. However, personally I like to save time so if items are a little more expensive I balance what I save on time.

What has been your most extravagant purchase ever and how much did it cost?

My car back in 2000. I bought a Golf cabriolet 2l, it cost £20,000. I was living in Jersey at the time, but I sold it on when I returned to Ireland to buy a house.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

My house. I bought just at peak of the boom, but I got a tracker mortgage. Also my car – it’s a 1.2l Seat that has taken a huge beating yet has never let me down. The cost of running it is great, and it does the job of a 2l car.

What ways do you prefer to shop – online or local?

Supporting local business is important to the economy and to our survival as a community, so as a small business owner I like to do this. The only thing I might buy online is clothes to save time – I hate shopping for clothes.

Do you haggle over prices?

All the time. I bought a dishwasher recently, and told them I would give them cash for a discount. I bought two paintings the other day – one cost €60 and the other €80. I offered €100 for the two, we haggled, and I got them for €110. Before I get into a taxi, I always ask and then agree a price. 

Did the recession change your spending habits?

Yes, it ensured I don’t get into debt any more. Before, a holiday was always going to happen whether I had money or not – I would not think twice about taking out a small loan from a credit union. Now I go on holiday only if I have money. I used to take a loan out for Christmas, too. Now I start saving earlier in the year and only spend what I have. I have completely changed my way of thinking.

Do you invest in shares?

No, I don’t have a huge interest in it. Should I?

Cash or card?

Both, but only debit as I don’t have a Visa. I got rid of the cards years ago, and in fact I am still paying one back. I use only debit cards and cash now.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

A gazebo for my business, and it was brilliant value. I got it through another business that gets a 25 per cent discount because they buy in bulk.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

My house. I sold my car to pay the deposit of €8,000 to the auctioneers. I now save all the time for things instead of getting credit.

Have you ever lost money?

Yes, in business I have spent money and the projects did not materialise. I look at them more as lessons and trial and errors.

Are you a gambler and if so have you ever had a big win?

It is not something I’m interested in. That said, I have and do play the Lotto. On the day I was moving into my new house I got five numbers and won €2,500, so I bought beds and a big dining-room table.

Is money important to you?

Yes, to survive and get to the next level, but it does not solely drive me. I find that if you are just looking for money it is meaningless. I have spent the majority of my life looking for a purpose and understanding why I am here. Once you have a purpose and you work hard to make it a reality, the purpose becomes bigger than money.

How much money do you have on you now?

I have €500 in my wallet.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.