Are you a saver or a spender?

I am a bit of both. I wish I could save more but I’m aware that money cannot buy memories. And having children means that, as an adult, you are responsible for their childhood memories. So I focus more on the little things that will keep my family busy and happy.

Do you shop around for better value?

Not really. If the price seems to be fair for the value, I will pay. It is all about finding the right balance between price and quality. If one justifies the other, then it is worth paying for that product or service.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

I’m passionate about photography, so my photography kit definitely was the most extravagant. I invested quite a bit of money in two professional cameras and several lenses. It helps me to disconnect from quotidian issues and focus on the beauty of the surrounding scenery.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

My laptop. I got a very good discount when I bought it and it is a tool without which I would not be able to carry out my daily activities.

How do you prefer to shop during the Covid-19 restrictions – online or local?

I try to buy local as much as possible. I think it is so important to support small businesses during these critical times. Whenever possible I buy from local shops, independent, small companies, and try to avoid the big chains and worldwide recognised brands.

Do you haggle over prices?

I believe that, by haggling, you don’t consider other people’s work, efforts or skills. I will never ask for discounts or free stuff. I will pay as much as requested and expect the quality to match the price. If it doesn’t, I will never return to that merchant.

How has the Covid-19 crisis changed your spending habits?

Yes, it changed our spending patterns in the sense that we started to buy things we did not buy before, such as face masks, hand sanitisers and antiviral solutions. We stopped going out to cinema, and we focused on more domestic entertainment activities.

Do you invest in shares?

No, I don’t. I consider it is too risky, and you have very little control over things. I work too hard for my money and I’m not willing to take such a financial risk. I prefer more secure ways of preserving my financial assets.

Cash or card?

Wireless card. Easy to use, hygienic, easy to carry, easy to track. Speeds up things a lot, which is fantastic.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

I bought a new vacuum cleaner and a new microwave. They do the jobs fast and efficient so, yes, they were good value for money.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

It is very easy to spend and very hard to save. My rule is that savings are not to be spent. All the expensive purchases we did were bought on a loan. Obviously, I made sure to pay in time and always in advance to reduce the interest cost.

Have you ever lost money?

I never lost my wallet or any physical money. Business-wise, I signed a couple of contracts that brought us less money than we invested, but it is part of the game, I suppose.

Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

I never gamble or bet. I do not believe in easy money and I never got any earnings out of the blue. Everything I earned was the outcome of my work.

Is money important to you?

I do not value the money, per se. I have certain dreams and in order to fulfil my dreams I need money. Also, from a social and economic point of view, we are very vulnerable if we don’t have money. So, yes, the money is important but only to a certain extent.

How much money do you have on you now?

I’m not really sure why, but I have $40 in my wallet. They’re probably from my last trip abroad.

