Are you a saver or a spender?

I’m a bit of both, really. I save when I need to but I have also been known to overspend and take risks. I guess it’s part of an entrepreneur’s personality.

Do you shop around for better value?

Not really. I am very focused on customer service more so than price. Also, I don’t tend to shop around. If I feel valued and the service is good, I will remain loyal.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

I recently got a new car. It cost €35,000.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

That would be my home. I work crazy hours. Most weeks I work well in excess of 100 hours. When work is busy I don’t see my home much, but it’s great to know that it’s my safe place to go, my haven when I need to take a minute for myself.

How do you prefer to shop during the Covid-19 restrictions – online or local?

Online. That said, I think Covid-19 has now taught us that local businesses are also online, so you can do both.

Do you haggle over prices?

No. I hate haggling because I hate when people do it to me.

How has the Covid-19 crisis changed your spending habits?

I spent less for the first months as I was focused on working every hour I could. But since things reopened I am definitely spending more on clothes and random purchases – items I wouldn’t have bought necessarily pre-Covid-19. I guess for many we feel like we have more money, as we had fewer things to spend it on.

Do you invest in shares?

A small bit, but not anything crazy.

Cash or card?

Card sometimes, but mostly phone tap.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

I bought a Google Home unit for the house, and I love it. It’s a smart hub that controls heating, alarm, everything. I think it cost €100. It looks great also with a visual, touchscreen-based interface.

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Not in the last year, but in the past I have been able to rein in the spending and focus on saving. It gets easier with time; you just need to get started.

Have you ever lost money?

No.

Are you a gambler, and if so, have you ever had a big win?

I’m not a gambler. I went to one casino in Atlantic City. I put $1 in a slot machine and got $37 back, but I left. I had no interest.

Is money important to you?

Not really. You need it to survive, of course but, as the saying goes, your health is your wealth at the end of the day. Nothing trumps that.

How much money do you have on you now?

I have zero. I only carry my phone for tapping. I can’t remember the last time I had cash on me.

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea