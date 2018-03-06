‘I got a new car, it was like I bought a top in the shop’ - risks of PCP deals highlighted

Irish car buyers have had a positive experience so far with PCPs, but the complexity of the product, combined with the potential for softening second hand car prices, risk causing “significant consumer detriment” the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) warned on Tuesday. As such, the authority said that car dealers could have to check prospective car buyers’ financial situations before they sell them a car finance product, and proposed greater regulatory oversight of the sector.

According to the CCPC’s long-awaited investigation into the use of Personal Contract Purchase (PCP) in Ireland, the first such public analysis, the use of PCPs has grown dramatically in popularity in the past five years. Irish car buyers have become keen on the idea of reduced monthly repayments, while retailers are more than keen on the built-in repeat business that comes with PCP, as customers return at the end of the loan period and, usually, roll the deal over into a new one.

Around one third of all new car purchases are funded by a PCP deal, and in 2016 alone, €805 million was advanced to consumers through 33,000 PCP deals, up by 65 per cent from from 2015, while around 12 per cent of second-hand cars were financed using PCPs in 2016 - up by more than 100 per cent on 2015. The average amount financed was € 25,000. The figure for 2017 is likely to be slightly lower thanks to the slowdown in new car sales.

However, there have been more than a few concerns, both over the level of knowledge of buyers getting into PCP deals (the old ‘I don’t know what a tracker mortgage is’ problem) and worries that fluctuations in the second hand market, especially pressures on values thanks to the flood of recent imports from the UK, could undermine the Guaranteed Minimum Future Value (GMFV) predictions upon which PCPs are based.

Speaking today, Isolde Goggin, chairperson of the CCPC said that PCPs have worked well for the “vast majority of traders and their customers”, but added that this is because the interest of both consumers and traders have been aligned.

“This however may not continue into the future, for example if second-hand car values decline significantly,” she said, adding that “aligned incentives are not a substitute for a regulatory regime”, and called for the sale of PCPs to be brought under the auspices of revised legislation, such as changes to the Consumer Credit Act and the Central Bank’s Consumer Protection Code.

On the issue of declining second hand values, the CCPC said there is “considerable uncertainty” around both the supply of second hand cars, as well as the value, due to issues such as Brexit and falling demand for diesel cars.

“This may have implications for consumers in terms of the amount of equity in the car, if any, that is left at the end of their agreements,” the CCPC said, adding that most consumers with PCP deals had not thought about the volatility in the second-hand car market, and most believed that their car’s value would exceed the GMFV at the end of the term.

Moreover, while current arrears and default rates on PCP are low, with an arrears rate of just 1.4 per cent between 2015-2017 and a default rate of just 0.3 per cent, it warned that these rates need to be considered in the context of “potential future risk”, due to a fall in consumer sentiment/fall in car resale values. The report does not give a figure on the number of PCP deals in which outstanding debt is rolled into a second deal.

Too complex

Pointing to the “complexity” of PCPs, in its report the CCPC said that it doubts that customers fully appreciate the finer points of their deals. According to its research, many consumers, apparently, assume that the second hand value of their cars will automatically be greater than the remaining amount of the loan, which is not necessarily the case.

The CCPC also voiced concerns that those selling PCP aren’t required “to check the affordability or suitability of the consumer before selling them a PCP product”.

“This contrasts with the requirements placed upon finance providers when selling other financial products, for example when a consumer takes out a loan to buy a car,” the CCPC said.

Indeed respondents to its survey illustrated this view, with one Galway PCP user declaring “It was a very quick and easy process a ‘tick the box’ exercise - I got a new car, it was like I bought a top in the shop” and another Dublin buyer exclaiming, “I am a temp and I wouldn’t have got a loan from a bank” .

As such, while noting the positive experiences thus far, the CCPC said it wants to see “further protections” in the market.