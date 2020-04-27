‘I don’t see my wallet for days and always leave the house without it’

Are you a saver or a spender?

I’m definitely a spender. I’m partial to buying music, and recording equipment, which isn’t cheap. I’m not great at saving but, given the current coronavirus crisis, self-employed people like myself have had a lot of work cancelled, so I wish I was.

Do you shop around for better value?

Not in day-to-day shopping, but I always spend a lot of time researching options before committing to a big purchase. I’m very into tech, but I always make sure and do my research before finding out what is best for me and what I can afford.

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost?

My laptop a couple of years ago. I’d had the same one since school and it finally packed up and died, so I ended up buying a Dell XPS 13, a newly refurbished one on eBay for around €1,300.

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?

I always wanted a Mac computer to create music and other creative content, but they are so expensive – for me, anyway. I did some research online, however, and found a great second-hand Mac in perfect condition and bought it for a few hundred pounds. Bargain!

How do you prefer to shop – online or local?

I usually prefer to shop online because there can be a bigger and more niche selection of things. I like supporting local business for regular items like crafts, food and coffee, but I prefer heading online for non-produce.

Do you haggle over prices?

While I’m a really confident person, I cannot bring myself to haggle. I suddenly get very shy and would rather just pay what is asked.

Has the recession changed your spending habits?

I was still in school when the last recession hit so I haven’t really known any different.

Do you invest in shares? I don’t but I would genuinely like to learn more about investments and shares. I feel now is the time in my life to get finances in order to prepare for the future.

Cash or card?

Definitely card. I don’t see my wallet for days and always leave the house without it. I use the contactless payment app on my phone and wish everything was card only. Much easier and more hygienic.

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?

Apart from food, the last thing I bought was an all-in-one podcasting studio. It’s worth every penny I paid. I create podcasts and theme tunes for shows, and this will remove a lot of the postproduction work I previously spent a lot of time on. Plus, it was on sale when I bought it, so win-win!

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?

Yes, for my first car when I was 19. I love cars and was desperate to have my own, so I saved up £1,000 and brought it in cash to buy the exact car I wanted – a black Ford Puma. Once I paid for it, I was absolutely skint the rest of the year, but it was totally worth it.

Have you ever lost money?

I’m sure I have on many a night out, but not in terms of an investment or a gamble gone wrong.

Are you a gambler and, if so, have you ever had a big win?

I’m definitely not a gambler. I’ve never even done the lotto.

Is money important to you?

It’s important to me in terms of security and continuing to do the things I enjoy, but when I think of what is most important to me in life, it’s hanging out with friends, family, my partner and my dog, making music, creating comedy and podcasts, or playing football. I don’t think about money, so no, in the grand scheme of things, it’s not.

How much money do you have on you now?

None, but I have my phone in my pocket with my contactless app on it. If I need to head to the shops to buy something, I’ll be grand!

in conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea