‘I don’t know why, but I get supreme pleasure from a bargain’

Me & My Money: Stefanie Preissner, screenwriter/author

Stefanie Preissner: ‘My nana was incredibly charitable, and I have inherited that from her.’

Stefanie Preissner: ‘My nana was incredibly charitable, and I have inherited that from her.’

 

Are you a saver or a spender?
I’m a saver – I still have some of my communion money in the credit union. I never buy anything that I can’t afford two of. So, if my phone breaks, let’s say, I will save enough to afford two and then buy one. That way I’m never in debt. 

Do you shop around for better value?
Always. I don’t know why, but I get supreme pleasure from a bargain. Better value clothes feel softer, better value food tastes better, better value holidays are more satisfying. I don’t know where I get that from. 

What has been your most extravagant purchase and how much did it cost? 
I got a piece of resin art from the Galway-based artist Ciara O Neill. I felt like I had such notions buying art but the colours and patterns in it bring me such joy. It was totally worth the €595. Obviously, other things like computers and cars are more expensive, but the extravagance is tied to the necessity, I think. 

What purchase have you made that you consider the best value for money?
In 2006, I bought a GHD hair straightener for going away to college and I used that very one this morning to straighten my hair. I didn’t have much disposable income as a poor student, so parting with a month’s income from my part-time job felt outrageous, but 14 years on it was a great choice.

How do you prefer to shop during the Covid-19 restrictions – online or local?
Local. I like that I can see where my money is going – I can see it helping the economy in real time. I can talk to my butcher or the woman in the local shop and see how every euro I spend is an investment in them and their business as well as a gesture from me that I want their business to remain open.

Do you haggle over prices?
Never. And I get so embarrassed if I’m with someone who does. 

How has the Covid-19 crisis changed your spending habits? Is there something in particular that you have either stopped buying or started buying, as a result?
I am not buying more than I need and I am realising I need far less than I thought. I had a birthday during the lockdown; usually, presents are a huge part of my birthday but this year I got hair dye, shampoo, a jigsaw, and the Harry Potter edition of Scrabble.

I don’t believe that it will stay this way forever but, for the moment, enough is as good as a feast. 

Do you invest in shares?
I don’t.

Cash or card?
Usually cash, but during this pandemic it’s card. 

What was the last thing you bought and was it good value for money?
I bought a massive bottle of (blue) Comfort fabric softener for €4 in a shop in Mayo over Christmas. It’s still half full. 

Have you ever successfully saved up for a relatively big purchase?
I saved up for a trip to Hawaii in 2014 and it felt all the sweeter for it. I liked seeing my little fund grow and then develop into the holiday that has now been alchemised into the wonderful memories I have. 

Have you ever lost money?
Yes, my house went on fire in 2007 and I had a large sum of cash that I had just gotten exchanged into euro having returned from holidays. It all got destroyed, and it still haunts me. 

Are you a gambler and if so have you ever had a big win?
No, thank God I’m not into gambling. The pain of losing would be too much. 

Is money important to you?
Yes. I love money. It allows me to live a safe and comfortable life and help people around me to do the same, where possible. My nana was incredibly charitable, and I have inherited that from her. 

How much money do you have on you now?
I have a €50 that came in a birthday card, a One4All voucher with €36 left on it and several €2 coins that I keep in the house for whenever we get food delivered so we can tip. 

In conversation with Tony Clayton-Lea

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.