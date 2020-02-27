Wages and salaries are firmly on the rise, as confirmed in the latest Central Statistics Office figures, which show that average weekly earnings in the final quarter of last year were 3.5 per cent ahead of the same period in 2018. Earnings were 1 per cent higher on a quarterly basis. But as ever there are big variations – how can you judge what you are paid and what increase, if any, you received?

Average weekly earnings across the economy are €773.62 per week. This works out at €40,748 for a full year. As this includes some part-time employees, the average full-time wage is higher – the most recent figures show it was just under €48,000 in 2018 and it is probably now somewhere a bit over €49,250.