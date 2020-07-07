How to save money while helping to save the planet
Budget-friendly green moves include using a e-bike and reducing food waste
Mindy O’Brien of the environmental charity Voice at an exhibition called “Plastic: can’t live with it, can’t live without it” at the Science Gallery at Trinity College Dublin last year. Photograph Nick Bradshaw
Can you afford to go green if you’re not rich? Organic food, ethical clothing and eco appliances often come at a premium. But their alternatives, though cheaper, are costing the earth.
There are some ways to go green and save money. Under the new green-hued programme for government, we’ll be asked to do better. The results could add up for the planet and your pocket.