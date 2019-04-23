How to cash in on the house price recovery
Several options to release value from your property
Many banks offer a better interest rate on mortgages once the value of the loan drops below 60% of the value of the house. File photograph: Frank Miller
Property prices may be cooling, but after six or so years of consecutive growth, homeowners across Ireland will have nonetheless seen substantial rises in the value of their homes.
While this increase in value is meaningless in one sense, unless you’re planning to sell your property and move somewhere cheaper, it does present an opportunity for homeowners across the country to extract some of the value from this growth.