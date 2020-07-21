How parents can cut looming costs of childcare
Childcare in Ireland is expensive - but there are grants and subsidies to help ease the burden
Three-quarters of parents say back-to-school costs are a financial burden, according to a survey last year by the Irish League of Credit Unions (ILCU). Photograph: Dave Thompson/PA
Parenting while working from home in a pandemic has been fun. But with any luck, this 18-week long play date is coming to an end, as children return to childcare and to school.
The shutdown, of creches, preschools and schools hasn’t been ideal for anyone. But parents who temporarily stopped paying childcare costs were reminded of just what a dent in disposable income it is.