Thinking of buying a home or an investment property this autumn? Or maybe you’re selling? If you are then you’ll be wondering where house prices will go next. While being prescriptive is a near-impossible task, there are factors that can give you an insight into just what we might expect this autumn.

The bad news for buyers is that the almost categorical consensus among economists and commentators alike is that, yes, house prices are expensive, but the fundamentals underpinning this growth appear to have some way to go yet. So don’t expect a significant slowdown any time soon.