How do you know if you are wealthy? ( It’s not straightforward!)
Smart Money: it’s a bit more complicated than counting yachts and houses
Wealth is tricky to measure, comprising as it does a mix of assets from property to bank accounts to – for a few – art and yachts. New Irish data gives a fascinating insight into the wealth of households and how this has changed since the crash.
Wealth levels have recovered since the crash. However the distribution of wealth is unequal and young renters are amongst those with very little by way of assets.