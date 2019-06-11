The UN special rapporteur on housing, Leilani Farha, sent a letter to the Government earlier this year questioning its decision to allow unregulated global real estate funds avail of “preferential tax laws” to build up property portfolios in the State.

Subsequently, Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave led a campaign against these funds (often referred to as vulture funds), arguing that the Irish tax system was offering a sweet deal to foreign investors. The Government, for its part, defended such institutional investors, on the grounds that they were boosting the development of apartments.