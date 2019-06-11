How big landlords are minimising their tax bills on rental properties
No stamp duty, no CGT and no corporation tax: how the Irish tax regime benefits Section 110s, Reits and Icavs over smaller landlords
The Davy Irish Property Fund is a qualifying investor alternative investment fund (QIAIF) which owns the Treasury Building, along with the Nutgrove Shopping Centre. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
When a landlord sells a property, they will face a CGT bill of 33 per cent; funds such as Icavs and Reits, however, can typically avoid this. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien
Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave led a campaign against vulture funds, saying the Irish tax system was offering a sweet deal to foreign investors.
The UN special rapporteur on housing, Leilani Farha, sent a letter to the Government earlier this year questioning its decision to allow unregulated global real estate funds avail of “preferential tax laws” to build up property portfolios in the State.
Subsequently, Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave led a campaign against these funds (often referred to as vulture funds), arguing that the Irish tax system was offering a sweet deal to foreign investors. The Government, for its part, defended such institutional investors, on the grounds that they were boosting the development of apartments.